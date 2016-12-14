13-year-old girl accused of plotting mass attack on school

TONKAWA, Okla. — Police have arrested a 13-year-old girl suspected of plotting a mass shooting at her northern Oklahoma high school.

Acting on a tip, police in Tonkawa executed a search warrant Sunday at the girl's home and seized handguns, rifles, ammunition and the girl's personal writings. Police Chief John Whitham said Wednesday that it's unclear how she got the weapons.

Police say the girl, who lives with her parents and grandmother, also made threats about specific students at the school, and that their families had been notified. She was charged as a juvenile with making threats to perform acts of violence and is being held in a youth detention center.

Investigators believe that the girl was acting alone, but they don't know of a possible motive.

"I don't know if it's something that had happened," Whitham said.

Tonkawa is a town of about 3,200 people about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City, near the Kansas border.