25-year-old killed after vehicle leaves Arkansas road, hits tree, catches fire

FAYETTEVILLE — A 25-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Wednesday, firefighters and police said.

Larun Jermain Livingston, was driving east at 12:15 a.m. when his car left the road and struck a tree in front of a house in the 1300 block of East Rolling Hills Drive, according to police spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout.

The impact seems to have set the vehicle on fire, said Dale Riggins with the Fire Department. The crash was forceful enough that the vehicle’s trunk opened and items were thrown out, Riggins said.

Firefighters found the man inside the car after they put out the fire, Riggins said. Stout said Livingston and the car were badly burned.

Firefighters did not know what caused the accident, Riggins said.

Livingston’s residence was not available from police or firefighters. Stout said Livingston’s next of kin live in Forrest City and were notified of his death.