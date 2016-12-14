2 convicted in Italy in 700-death sinking

ROME -- A judge in Sicily on Tuesday convicted a ship captain and a crew mate in the April 2015 sinking off Libya that left 700 people dead in the Mediterranean.

The Tunisian captain, Mohammad Ali Malek, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and fined about $9.56 million. He was convicted of multiple manslaughter counts. His Syrian crew mate, Mahmud Bikhit, was sentenced to five years in prison and also fined about $9.56 million for facilitating illegal immigration.

Prosecutors had accused Malek of inadvertently ramming the overloaded fishing boat he was captaining into a cargo ship that had come to its rescue on April 18, 2015. The boat flipped after passengers rushed to one side, trying to get off.

Only 28 survived.

Earlier this year, the Italian navy brought the wreck to the surface and recovered some 700 bodies, many still trapped in the hull. Forensic pathologists have been working to try to identify them so the remains can be returned to their families.

The wreck prompted the European Union to beef up its Mediterranean rescue flotilla. But the waves of migrants have continued: Some 176,678 people have arrived in Italy by sea in 2016, more than in either 2014 or 2015, according to the International Organization of Migration.

3 nations agree to hem in N. Korean coal

SEOUL, South Korea -- Top nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan pledged Tuesday to implement new sanctions against North Korea, including capping the country's coal exports to choke off cash flowing into its nuclear weapons program.

After meeting in Seoul, the envoys said the countries agreed to maintain an around-the-clock information-sharing system to monitor how sanctions are working.

Responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile tests this year, the United Nations Security Council recently voted to tighten sanctions by limiting the country's coal exports, one of its major sources of foreign currency.

The effectiveness of the sanctions is dependent on the commitment of China, North Korea's most important ally and its biggest buyer of coal. Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, said China's announcement over the weekend that it would freeze imports of North Korean coal until the end of the year was an encouraging sign.

Indonesian mob kills stabbing suspect

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- An enraged mob in central Indonesia forced its way into a police station and beat a man to death Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for what police said was the stabbing of seven children at an elementary school.

The children were in stable condition at a hospital, said police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast. They suffered neck, chest and head wounds in the attack Tuesday morning on a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

Abast said hundreds of islanders raced to the police station as news of the stabbings spread. Some of them broke through a concrete wall to get inside, he said.

TV footage showed angry residents swarming around the police station and demanding the 32-year-old man.

The man had been captured by soldiers after panicked students fled to a military post near the school.

Arthur Anthoni, the headmaster of the school, told TVOne that the man said "I will kill you all, teachers and students" as he entered the classroom.

Abast said it appeared that the victims were not singled out by the man for any particular reason.

Malaysia crowns sultan, 47, as king

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- A 47-year-old sultan, known as a devout Muslim who loves extreme sports and four-wheel-drive vehicles, became Malaysia's 15th king on Tuesday, one of the youngest constitutional monarchs in the Southeast Asian nation's history.

British-educated Sultan Muhammad V took his oath of office in a nationally televised ceremony attended by hundreds of dignitaries in Malaysia's federal palace.

Under a system maintained since Malaysia's independence from Britain in 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as the country's king for five-year terms.

The monarch's role is largely ceremonial, since administrative power is vested in the prime minister and Parliament.

