Police: Arkansas man standing on highway in Pulaski County hit by vehicle, dies hours later

A Searcy man died of injuries more than 10 hours after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway in Pulaski County, Arkansas State Police said.

The wreck occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 67 in Jacksonville when a northbound 2005 Mazda struck Jesse Ellenburg, 21, of Searcy, who had been standing on the highway.

Ellenburg was taken to North Metro Medical Center in Jacksonville and later to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Travel conditions at the time of the nighttime crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Ellenburg’s death was the 513th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.