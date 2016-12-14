Arkansas teen gets 10 years probation in shooting that injured man

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers teen was placed on 10 years probation after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a man’s shooting.

Juan Steven Amador-Labarre, 17, pleaded guilty to attempted battery in the first degree, a Class C felony, and four counts of aggravated assault, a Class D felony. He was charged as an adult.

The plea was reached under an agreement between Amador-Labarre’s attorney Janette McKinney and Bryan Sexton, deputy prosecutor. McKinney agreed to withdraw her motion to transfer the case to juvenile court as part of the agreement.

Rogers police were called to a shooting Aug. 13 at 806 1/2 N. Sixth St. A man, who police identified as Dakota Edwards, had a bullet wound to his left arm and chest area and was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Edwards identified Amador-Labarre as the person who shot him, according to court documents.