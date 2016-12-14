Home /
Arkansas weekend forecast calls for severe storms, then snow
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:39 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A wild weather weekend is on tap for Arkansas, with forecasters warning of possible tornadoes and mild temperatures on Saturday followed by the potential for snow on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock says severe weather, including strong thunderstorms, are possible Saturday in central and southern Arkansas. After the storms move out, a cold front is set to move into Arkansas, bringing wintry precipitation along with it.
Forecasters say sleet and snow are possible Sunday, though it's too early to say how much.
In Northwest Arkansas, the coldest air in years is expected this weekend, with wind chill values predicted to be well below zero on Sunday morning.
