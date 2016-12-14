Arkansas woman cited after dog found living in unsanitary conditions, police say

A Jonesboro woman was cited Tuesday on an animal cruelty charge after her dog was found living in unsanitary conditions, according to police.

Around 9:20 a.m., a police officer with the Jonesboro Police Department patrolling the area came across a black-and-white collie mix belonging to Brandi Kirksey, 31, roaming around the 3300 block of Dayton Avenue.

Authorities said that, while trying to capture the dog, they noticed a home's front door open and a window broken as though the residence had been broken into.

Responding officers then entered the home, also finding a tub placed in front of the window with shoe prints on it.

“The interior of the home smelled very strongly of feces and urine,” the report states. “Two of the bedrooms had very large amounts of feces and urine stains.”

When asked about the living conditions, Kirksey told police that she did not believe it was right for her and her dog to be in such an unsanitary environment.

Kirksey added that she had not been living in the home for three months, with either her or a friend coming to feed the dog.

The dog was not underweight, and many open cans of dog and cat food were found inside the residence, the officer noted.