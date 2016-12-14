1 arrested in fatal shooting of Pulaski County man, 65

An arrest has been made in the slaying of a man found fatally shot in November in Pulaski County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cody Burk, spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, said Kirk Young was being transported to the jail Wednesday afternoon.

Additional information regarding his booking, including Young's charges, age and hometown, was not immediately available.

Young’s arrest is linked to the death of 65-year-old Jerry Dwight Stubbs, who was found Nov. 10 lying on open ground at 23619 Arkansas 365 North near Maumelle, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

That address has a one-story home with a metal carport where people would often come to play games and visit, the paper reported.

