Boozman will visit Trump with prayer breakfast invite

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman is to meet today with President-elect Donald Trump, his office said Tuesday.

The Republican from Rogers, Ark., will discuss the National Prayer Breakfast with the New York billionaire.

Boozman and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., are co-chairmen of the annual event, which draws thousands of people to Washington each February.

Traditionally, the president participates. Boozman and Coons are both making the trip to Trump Tower and will invite Trump to speak at next year's gathering.

"The National Prayer Breakfast is an important time to set aside partisanship and come together to share faith, fellowship and prayer. This is a historic tradition. As co-chair of the Senate Prayer Breakfast I look forward to working with President-elect Trump and Senator Coons as we approach this very special occasion," Boozman said in a news release.

Metro on 12/14/2016