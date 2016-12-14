Brummett online: Intelligence and leadership

Amid allegations that Russia tampered in America’s presidential election, it is vital that we not overstate.

Understatement will take quite enough of our breath.

The CIA, FBI and other United States intelligence agencies have determined as follows: Hacking of Democratic National Committee emails resulting in leaks from foreign sources embarrassing to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was conducted by parties acting at the behest of the Russian government.

That’s cyber-warfare, or something approximating it.

The Washington Post says the CIA recently briefed congressional leaders to advise that its admittedly subjective conclusion, based on circumstantial but not hard evidence, is that the Russian purpose was to help the candidacy of Donald Trump.

The FBI, which deals more in police fact than international theorizing, has not made that conclusion.

The CIA’s determination of a pro-Trump purpose was based in part on its assertion that the hackers also penetrated Republican National Committee computers, but chose to do nothing with information uncovered. The RNC denies that it was hacked. But you wouldn’t necessarily know you had been hacked if hackers never used any information.

Right-wing foreign-policy gadfly John Bolton says the Obama administration has long politicized American intelligence agencies and suggests that Obama forces may have concocted this entire affair for political gain.

But that doesn’t easily square with the fact that President Barack Obama was presented with this information on a preliminary basis during the campaign and chose not to act out of concern that doing so would appear political (Mitch McConnell assured him he would so allege) and escalate tensions to the point that Russia might use hackers to try to sabotage the entire United States election.

President-elect Donald Trump has done business in Russia and praised the strong leadership style of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former KBG foreign intelligence officer and an aggressive autocrat. Trump has openly advocated closer alliances with Russia, particularly in fighting ISIS. He has talked of the possibility that America might not necessarily defend all its NATO allies, a suggestion said to be pleasing to Putin.

Putin does not care for Hillary Clinton, a hard-liner against him when she was secretary of state.

Confronted with that information, Trump has ridiculed the CIA as incompetent, citing the bad intelligence before the war in Iraq, and declared that he sees no need for daily intelligence briefings because he is smart and needn’t be retold the same thing every day.

Trump has defended Russia by saying China or a 400-pound guy in New Jersey could as easily have executed the DNC hacks.

Meantime, Trump has just nominated for secretary of state the chief executive officer of Exxon, Rex Tillerson, who is friends with Putin, a recipient of a Russian award and the most successful oil-industry navigator of Russian relations.

Those are the understated facts. They can credibly lead the circumspect among us to the following restrained narrative and analysis:

Unknown hackers penetrated the DNC computer system with some measure of encouragement from the Russian government. The hacked information was dribbled out by Wikileaks in a way that bedeviled the Clinton candidacy during the late stages of the presidential campaign. It may well be that the Russians intended only to flex cyber muscle and marginalize the eventual presidential effectiveness of Clinton, whom they, like so many of us, expected to win.

It is impossible to quantify the American political effect of the Russian-Wikileaks conspiracy. Clinton lost the presidency for many compounding reasons. Actually, she won nearly 3 million more votes. It is true, as Trump political forces argue, that the Russians didn’t force Clinton to take for granted Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania and forgo development of a compelling economic message for working people. Russia didn’t deploy James Comey against Hillary. But a steady stream of embarrassing emails would do any presidential candidacy harm.

If 42,000 people had voted differently in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Clinton would have been president. Conceivably 42,000 people could have been decisively soured on Clinton by the vague drumbeat of Wikileaks.

It is important to keep in mind that Trump’s friendliness with Russia could be entirely strategic, wholly a matter of his independent worldview and not conspiratorial in the least.

But even the most understated analysis raises alarming questions.

Is foreign-government tampering in our elections of any sort an act of aggression not to be tolerated, but investigated and responded to?

Why would an American president attack his own intelligence agencies to defend Russia?

Can an American president adequately attend to the nation’s international security if he criticizes the work of his intelligence specialists and minimizes his need to receive regular reports from them?

Does the hip-shooting autocratic style of this minority president-elect portend peril for the nation?

Alarmingly, we are wholly at the mercy of this president-elect on most of those questions.

But as to whether these matters ought to be investigated officially, independently, openly and vigorously, presumably by Congress … well, the answer to that is an urgent and absolute “yes.”

Even if the Russians were just messing with us to show us they could, the comfort would be scarce.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers’ Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.