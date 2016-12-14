Deal reached for Aleppo rebels' retreat

BEIRUT -- Syrian rebels reached a cease-fire deal to evacuate from eastern Aleppo on Tuesday, and Russia declared that all military action had stopped and that the Syrian government had assumed control of the former rebel enclave.

The rebels' evacuation, after a crippling siege and months of heavy fighting against President Bashar Assad's troops, followed reports of mass killings by government forces closing in on the final few blocks still held by the rebels.

"An agreement has been reached" for an evacuation, said Yasser al-Youssef, a spokesman for the Nour el-Din el-Zinki rebel brigade, one of the groups that has joined the war against the Assad government, whose forces gained a critical edge last year when ally Russia deployed warplanes to Syria.

The government in Damascus confirmed the evacuation deal and the United Nations envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, called for immediate access to the former rebel enclave to confirm the end of military operations and to oversee the safe departure of tens of thousands of civilians and opposition fighters. De Mistura was at the U.N. Security Council for an emergency meeting on the Aleppo situation.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, took to the floor near the end of the Security Council session and announced that fighting had ended.

"According to the latest information that we received ... military actions in eastern Aleppo are over," Churkin said. "The Syrian government has re-established control over eastern Aleppo."

Minutes earlier, he had announced that "all militants" and members of their families, as well as those wounded in the fighting, were to be evacuated through "agreed corridors in directions that they have chosen voluntarily," including the rebel stronghold of Idlib province.

As word of the deal spread, celebrations broke out in the government-controlled western sector of Aleppo, with drivers honking horns and waving Syrian flags.

Retaking Aleppo, which has been split between rebel and government control since 2012, would be Assad's biggest victory in the civil war. Aleppo, the country's former commercial center, has long been regarded as a major gateway between Turkey and Syria and the biggest prize in the conflict.

A Western diplomat familiar with the outlines of the deal said it was brokered by Turkey and Russia and that it appeared to give people still trapped by the fighting an opportunity to leave. But he said there was widespread skepticism among the rebels' Western allies that the agreement would be carried out.

"We'll believe it when we see it," he said. "Russia has now several times now put out a proposal, then backed away from it, not made good on it. This might be real ... but right now we see nothing to indicate good faith or actual intent on the part of Russia."

Late Tuesday, Russia announced that the government was in full control of all of Aleppo, though that could not be independently confirmed. But in east Aleppo, residents said they were awaiting the first buses to take them away.

After months trapped in one of the deepest humanitarian crises of Syria's 5½-year war, an aid worker, Bakry al-Obed, described overwhelming relief at the news.

"I am so relieved. I feel like the world has been handed to me on a platter. You do not understand the kind of fear we have been living in, and now it's over," he said.

There were conflicting reports about the timing and route of the rebel withdrawal.

Syria's military media said the opposition would be evacuated through the Ramouseh crossing and from there would go to rebel-controlled areas of northern Idlib province.

"Aleppo will be declared a secure and liberated city within the coming hours," it said on its Telegram channel.

Osama Abu Zayd, a Turkey-based legal adviser for an umbrella group of rebel factions known as the Free Syrian Army, said the cease-fire went into effect Tuesday evening and that the first groups of rebel fighters would begin evacuating later in the day.

Pro-government television channels showed images of the empty Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood; its residents appeared to have fled, some going to government-controlled areas and others to the shrinking zones still held by rebels.

"I saw fear -- I saw children crying and women yelling, when a shell fell close to them," said Malek, an activist who stayed in eastern Aleppo after sending his wife and young child to the countryside. He asked to be identified only by his first name for fear that he would soon find himself in government territory. "I just want to see my wife and my baby; this is the only thing that makes me hopeful," he said.

A government victory in Aleppo significantly strengthens Assad's hand but does not end the conflict -- significant parts of Syria are still outside government control, and huge swaths of the country have been devastated. More than 250,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2011 with peaceful protests against the Assad family's four-decade rule.

Civilians killed

The agreement Tuesday came after world leaders and aid agencies issued appeals on behalf of trapped residents, and the U.N. human-rights office said pro-government forces reportedly killed 82 civilians.

Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the U.N. human-rights agency, said his office received reports that Syrian soldiers and allied Iraqi militia members had slain the civilians, entering homes and killing people "on the spot."

Others were reportedly shot as they fled. A list of names provided to the United Nations included 11 women and 13 children, Colville said.

"Civilians have paid a brutal price during this conflict, and we are filled with the deepest foreboding for those who remain in this last hellish corner of opposition-held eastern Aleppo," Colville said.

Several residents and opposition activists said government forces carried out summary killings of rebels in neighborhoods captured on Monday, but the Syrian military denied the claim, saying such allegations were "a desperate attempt" to gain international sympathy.

None of the residents witnessed the alleged killings, and the reports came amid deepening chaos in the remaining rebel-held areas. Mohammed Abu Rajab, the administrator of the last remaining clinic in rebel-held parts of the city, said the dead and wounded were being left in the streets.

The U.N. children's agency said in a statement that it had received a report of more than 100 unaccompanied children trapped in a building under fire in eastern Aleppo. UNICEF is concerned over reports of "extrajudicial killings of civilians, including children," said the agency's regional director, Geert Cappelaere.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said at the Security Council's emergency meeting that he had received "credible reports" of civilians killed by intense bombing and of summary executions by pro-government forces.

"To the Assad regime, Russia and Iran -- three member states behind the conquest of and carnage in Aleppo -- you bear responsibility for these atrocities," said U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power.

Former British Foreign Secretary David Miliband, now head of the aid group International Rescue Committee, said the area has become "a bloody graveyard for thousands of innocent people and for the death of respect for international law and the rules of war."

Jens Laerke, the U.N. humanitarian spokesman, described "a complete meltdown of humanity in Aleppo," citing reports from a Syrian volunteer rescue group known as the White Helmets.

"It's hell," he added.

Bashar Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, denied any mass executions or revenge attacks but added that it was Syria's "constitutional right" to go after "terrorists," a word the Syrian government uses to describe all opposition fighters.

"Aleppo has been liberated from terrorists and those who toyed with terrorism," he said. "Aleppo has returned to the nation."

About 37,000 people had fled eastern Aleppo to western areas of the city or to the countryside, Laerke said. An estimated 14,700 of them took refuge in shelters.

"We have thousands of civilians stuck in a small square meter, a few small neighborhoods; I don't know when the regime will arrive," said a dentist, identified as Dr. Salem, who had fled the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood to one of the city's last rebel-held districts. "We are stuck," he added Tuesday.

