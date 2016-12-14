Diamond Hogs have at least 10 games on TV in 2017

— Arkansas will have 10 conference baseball games shown on traditional TV next spring.

The Razorbacks will have at least one game televised from seven of their 10 SEC series, including two games from series against Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee. All other conference games should be aired on WatchESPN, an over-the-top app available on smart TVs and streaming devices.

Most, if not all, of Arkansas' home games also will be streamed on WatchESPN and some nonconference games may also be televised. A full TV listing has not yet been announced.

2017 Arkansas Baseball TV Schedule

Sat., March 18 - Mississippi State at Arkansas, 7 p.m. - SEC Network

Sat., March 25 - Arkansas at Missouri, 2 p.m. - SEC Network

Sat., April 1 - Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m. - SEC Network

Sun., April 2- Arkansas at Alabama, 3 p.m. - SEC Network

Sun., April 23 - Arkansas at Auburn, 3 p.m. - SEC Network

Thurs., April 27 - Ole Miss at Arkansas, 6 p.m. - SEC Network

Fri., April 28 - Ole Miss at Arkansas, 6 p.m. - SEC Network

Thurs., May 4 - Arkansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m. - SEC Network

Sat., May 6 - Arkansas at Tennessee, 12 p.m. - SEC Network

Sat., May 20 - Arkansas at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. - SEC Network