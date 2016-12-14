Drew Morgan wins first Bequette Award

— Senior Drew Morgan has been selected as the first recipient of the Bequette Award, an honor that will be given annually to the Arkansas football player who best handles and engages in media responsibilities.

Morgan, a wide receiver from Greenwood, was the top vote getter among a panel of 20 media members who most frequently cover the Razorbacks. Morgan received 13 first-place votes and 44 total points and finished ahead of sophomore tailback Rawleigh Williams (3 first-place votes, 25 points) and junior quarterback Austin Allen (1, 17).

Media members voted for the top three places and points were given on a 3, 2, 1 basis. The rest of the vote getters were Deatrich Wise (1, 12), Dan Skipper (1, 11), Henre' Toliver (5 points), Frank Ragnow (1, 3), Keon Hatcher (3 points) and the trio of Jared Collins, Dre Greenlaw and Santos Ramirez with one point each.

Morgan, a two-time state championship game offensive MVP at Greenwood, was lightly-recruited before getting a late scholarship offer from the Razorbacks for the 2013 signing class. He had a breakout season with 63 catches for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015.

This season he has 61 catches for 664 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Morgan has been known for having a quirky personality, exemplified by his "bringing the juice" comments earlier this season.

Williams has been an engaging interview since his arrival on campus last year. Allen, in his first year as the starting quarterback, participated in media sessions throughout camp and every week of the regular season with only one exception.

The award is named for the Bequettes, an Arkansas legacy family that was known for having an excellent relationship with the press. The family's connection to Arkansas football started with George Bequette, a letterman from 1954-56, who played for Coach Bowden Wyatt's Southwest Conference champion team in 1954 that was nicknamed "The 25 Little Pigs."

George Bequette's sons Jay and Chris were offensive linemen for the Razorbacks in the 1980s, with Jay lettering from 1980-82 and Chris lettering from 1984-87, including a senior season as team captain.

Jay Bequette's son Jake lettered four seasons (2008-11), was a two-time team captain and earned all-SEC honors as a defensive end as a senior.