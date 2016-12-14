At hearing for Little Rock restaurant owner, slain woman's family says she won't be forgotten

After gathering with family outside a courtroom housing a man charged with killing her pregnant daughter, LaVerne Price will go lay Christmas flowers on her burial site.

The mother of Megan Price was at the Pulaski County Circuit courthouse to witness another hearing for Quenton Edward King — the now 37-year-old restaurateur accused of firing three shots into Price’s head, killing her and her unborn child in June 2015.

At the hearing, Judge Herb Wright scheduled a new court date for Feb. 7. LaVerne Price said she and members of Megan’s family will be there, like they were today.

They attend every hearing, she said, even though it can feel like the court system is “stringing us along.”

“We want to know she’s not been forgotten,” Price said as she rifled through a stack of professional photos of Megan that she keeps in a billfold.

Later today, she, her daughter and Megan’s daughters will place purple and gray sparkly flowers on Megan’s grave, a festive decoration her daughter “would have loved,” Price said.

King, who owns Chicken King restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock with his wife, faces two counts of capital murder after police say he gunned down 36-year-old Price at her North Little Rock home, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The pair had two other children together, and authorities say they were in a 14-year relationship. Before she was shot, Price had posted on Facebook that she was pregnant with King’s child, and police say King wanted her dead because he would “lose everything” if his wife found out, the paper reported.

He was arrested nine days after Price’s body was discovered in her home, and prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.

LaVerne Price said she wants her daughter to be remembered as a woman who was good at what she did, who cared about other people. Megan Price would often style the hair of teenage girls headed to prom for free and only ask for a photo in return, her mother said.

Though showing up to King’s hearings is not easy, LaVerne Price said she is trying to understand what happened and come to terms with her and her family’s loss.

“I’m in the process of praying for him,” she said, “because anything else would destroy me."