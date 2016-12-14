Hogs set aside time to bolster '17 team

FAYETTEVILLE -- The look of Arkansas football in 2017 will come into sharper focus Saturday. That's when the Razorbacks will hold their second workout of the bowl season with all of their seniors observing from the sidelines.

"It's to let our guys who are going to return for next year know what it's like to be out there without [the departing seniors]," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said. "We've put a lot of pressure on our young guys there."

Bielema understands how important the development of young talent is at Arkansas, which will face No. 22 Virginia Tech on Dec. 29 in the Belk Bowl. In addition to the non-senior practices, the Razorbacks will continue to work their developmental group -- most of which has been on scout teams much of the year -- extra periods at the end of practices.

"All of those practices have been very spirited," said offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who has been involved in all of the bowl practices, while Bielema and some other assistants have missed practice time while recruiting. "You can see some of the young guys that are redshirting, they kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"They're getting going here and come January, it's going to be their time, and they want to make some lasting impressions here this year."

Enos' list of impressive offensive talent in development started with receiver Jordan Jones and included center Dylan Hays, offensive linemen Colton Jackson and Jalen Merrick, and receivers D'Vone McClure, Deon Stewart and La'Michael Pettway.

"Jordan Jones has looked very, very good," Enos said. "He's been explosive and has made plays."

Receivers coach Michael Smith touted the young players at his position, whose opportunities will expand with Arkansas losing seniors Keon Hatcher, Drew Morgan, Dominique Reed and Cody Hollister.

"I'm loving what La'Michael's doing and what Deon's doing right now," Smith said. "They're getting the bulk of the [developmental] reps, but they're also getting some reps with the twos.

"Jordan is another one that I'm anxious to get my hands on full time, instead of having him on the scout team, because I think he has a lot of talent and could help us out next year."

Freshman Kofi Boateng, who suffered a torn knee ligament early in camp, also is back at practice.

Freshman quarterback Cole Kelley, who is expected to battle Ty Storey for the backup role to Austin Allen this spring, will miss out on a big chunk of the developmental work after undergoing back surgery a couple of weeks ago.

On the offensive front, Jackson, Hays and Merrick; redshirting junior college transfers Deion Malone and Paul Ramirez; redshirting freshman Jake Heinrich; and others are battling to win starting spots or enhance playing time in 2017. The Razorbacks will return starting guards Hjalte Froholdt and Johnny Gibson and tackle Brian Wallace, while left tackle Dan Skipper is graduating and junior center Frank Ragnow is contemplating early entry into the NFL Draft.

"Deion Malone has done a fantastic job," offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said. "The ability to redshirt him this year did him absolute wonders. His body has changed and his strength levels have improved. These last couple of practices, he's stood out to me a ton.

"Dylan Hays is going to be an animal. He's very similar to Dan Skipper in terms of how hard he plays and the amount of effort that he plays with."

At tight end, players with big upside such as Cheyenne O'Grady, Grayson Gunter, Will Gragg and Jamario Bell need seasoning to make up for the loss of Jeremy Sprinkle in 2017.

On the other side of the ball, junior college transfer Michael Taylor has shown the coaches enough that the 6-3, 245-pounder from Orlando, Fla., is looking like a strong option for playing time in the 3-4 fronts that might become more prevalent next season.

"Michael Taylor has been probably, if you asked our players and our coaches, the one guy that has just come out of nowhere," Bielema said.

Taylor was cleared for practice late during camp after finishing up at Riverside (Calif.) College.

"We found out about him late," Bielema said. "We were actually trying to make him eligible for this year, but I knew if we could get him here and get him in our program, he'd put on 20 pounds instantly. He's just a very impressive kid that makes a lot of plays. People are going to be excited about Michael Taylor."

The Razorbacks have untapped young talent at all three levels on defense, with players such as Briston Guidry, Jonathan Marshall and Daytrieon Dean on the line; Taylor, Alexy Jean-Baptiste, Dee Walker, Giovanni LaFrance and Grant Morgan at linebacker; and Deon Edwards and Micahh Smith in the secondary. Junior college transfer Britto Tutt, who was expected to be in the corner rotation before tearing a knee ligament in camp, is back at practice as well.

Defensive coordinator Robb Smith said strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert has given glowing reports on the progress of the young defensive players.

"This is one of the fun parts of the bowl experience," Smith said. "No. 1, we're getting ready to go compete and play in a great bowl game against Virginia Tech, but to develop that part of our roster, I really enjoy that.

"You kind of get back to the basics and teach the fundamentals of football and how we do things here at Arkansas."

Sports on 12/14/2016