Wednesday, December 14, 2016, 1:27 p.m.

Little Rock man accused of sexually assaulting girl over several years

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:33 p.m.

vernon-alcindor-46-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Vernon Alcindor, 46, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man arrested Tuesday is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of several years, police said.

Vernon Alcindor, 46, faces a second-degree sexual assault charge after a 13-year-old victim told authorities he had touched her in inappropriate places multiple times over the past several years, according to a Little Rock police report.

Alcindor was arrested on a warrant at a home on Marshall Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

His bail was set at $15,000, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

