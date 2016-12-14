Long a state justice, Corbin dies at 78

Don Corbin went back to Lake Catherine one last time.

His family pulled the Tahoe up so Corbin, an avid duck hunter, could see the lake.

"A flock of ducks flew over and circled, giving the duck hunter a final farewell," his wife, Dorcy Kyle Corbin, wrote on Facebook.

Donald Louis Corbin, whose career as a state legislator and appellate judge spanned 44 years, died Monday night at home in Little Rock, just a few days after that trip to the lake, where the family has a house. He was 78.

Corbin died of complications from congestive heart failure and stage-four emphysema, said his daughter, Jennifer Corbin, who is deputy prosecuting attorney in Pulaski County.

"He lasted much longer than any doctor predicted, not because he was afraid of dying, but because he so enjoyed living," Dorcy Corbin posted Tuesday morning on Facebook.

Donald Corbin was a justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court for 24 years. He also spent a decade on the Arkansas Court of Appeals and a decade as a state legislator. He wrote more than 1,150 opinions while a jurist.

Jennifer Corbin said she reads her father's court opinions in his voice and will continue to do so.

"It's like he is always here talking to me," she said.

Supreme Court Justice Paul Danielson said Corbin's career "will never be duplicated."

"He was just a tremendous judge," Danielson said. "On the tough issues, he never wavered. He never questioned. He had a strong value system, and he was going to do what was right. He never worried about public criticism or what everybody else thought."

During his tenure on the Supreme Court, the court handed down several groundbreaking decisions that held government actions -- or inaction -- to be in violation of the state constitution, with Corbin always in the majority and often the author of the opinions, according to an article by Ernest Dumas for The Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture.

Corbin was born March 29, 1938, in Hot Springs at the home of his parents, Louis and Mary Louise Sheffield Corbin.

The son of butchers, Donald Corbin grew up primarily in southwest Arkansas -- in Hot Springs, Lewisville and Texarkana.

His maternal grandfather was a drummer boy in the Confederate army. His maternal grandmother, who was crippled by polio at age of 11, "learned how to walk by hanging onto the tail of a mule and letting it drag her around the yard," Corbin told Dumas in an interview last year.

Corbin's paternal grandfather was a doctor who lost his money during the "bank crash of the '20s so he trained his three sons as butchers," Corbin told Dumas.

Corbin's father was the meat market manager at a Kroger store in Hot Springs. Louis Corbin joined the Navy during World War II and his wife took over as butcher at the Kroger store while he was stationed in California. The family later joined him in San Diego, where Donny Corbin attended the second grade and part of the third grade.

The family moved back to Arkansas after the war, first to Texarkana, then to Lewisville. Corbin attended the fourth grade through high school in Lewisville, where he was known as "Donny boy." Mary Corbin ran the Little Palace Cafe in Lewisville, where Donny developed an interest in cooking.

Donny Corbin was a national champion poultry judge as a young member of Future Farmers of America.

He started school at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 1956 but left three years later to join the U.S. Marine Corps.

Corbin didn't talk much about his military service, but former Supreme Court Justice James Gunter said his friend and fellow justice "was lucky to have returned from Vietnam."

After military service, Corbin returned to Texarkana and in 1961 married Loretta Icenhower, a local school teacher who encouraged him to finish his education at the university.

Corbin, a sprinter, planned to run for the UA track team, but the track coach wanted him to get up at about 4 a.m. every day and run cross country for a few months before sprint training started in January. Corbin changed his mind about running track.

Corbin earned two degrees from the university -- a bachelor's in history and sociology in 1963 and a law degree in 1966.

He practiced law at De Queen, Stamps and Lewisville, where he was elected city attorney.

Mike Kinard of Magnolia, a justice on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, remembers hunting with Corbin in a swampy area near Lewisville back in those early days. They were wading in water that came up to midcalf.

"Don thought he stepped on a log, but he had stepped on an alligator," Kinard said. "He got off of that alligator very, very quickly. He was right beside me when it happened, and there was a commotion. That log swam off. But he survived that, and he survived a lot of things."

Kinard said the alligator was small, only about 8 feet long.

In 1970, Kinard encouraged Corbin to run for state representative. Corbin, a Democrat, ran and won the seat representing Lafayette County.

At a political rally at the fairgrounds in Magnolia, his opponent told constituents, "I just love to come around in these hot summer days and visit with you on your front porch and help you shell those purple hull peas."

Speaking immediately after her, Corbin said, "I've shelled all the purple hull peas I want to in my lifetime. My mother and grandmother had purple fingers for months. I'm not going to help you shell your peas. I'll be your legislator and I'll try to do a good job there, but I'm not going to be a pea sheller."

"The crowd loved it," Corbin told Dumas. "They went wild."

Corbin served in the state House of Representatives for 10 years before running for a seat on the Court of Appeals.

A month after joining the Court of Appeals, Corbin suffered a heart attack, and over the next 24 years he underwent many surgeries and treatments for two types of cancer as well as heart, arterial and gastric ailments. Corbin rarely, however, missed a week of opinion writing, according to the Encyclopedia article.

Corbin's first marriage ended in divorce as he left the Legislature, and he married Dorcy Kyle of Hot Springs and Little Rock. They had five children.

Corbin served for a decade on the appeals court, the last four years as chief judge, and was elected justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court in 1990 to replace Justice John I. Purtle, who retired.

Corbin served three eight-year terms on the Supreme Court.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Robert Brown remembers Corbin as a fun-loving friend in addition to being a tough and fair-minded judge.

"I served with Donny for 21 years on the Supreme Court, so I knew him well," Brown said. "Don Corbin had more personality than the rest of the court put together. He was an exuberant man."

Brown said he remembered several of Corbin's stories, like one about the time, as a young lawyer, Corbin stopped to help a motorist fix a flat tire. As a result, Corbin was late for court and the judge found him in contempt.

Then there was that sinking feeling Brown had sitting around the Supreme Court conference table. Finally, one day, Brown realized his chin was almost on the table. Corbin had been lowering Brown's seat incrementally for weeks.

Corbin also had his serious side.

In 2004, Corbin rebuked legislators for failing to take steps to guarantee that all Arkansas schools were providing a suitable and efficient education.

"I don't want to let anybody off the hook," he told the government's lawyers. "I want to stick the hook in real deep, so they'll know at least one judge won't put up with this again."

The statement came during oral arguments in Lake View School District No. 25 v. Huckabee, which challenged the constitutionality of the state's operation and funding of the public schools. The Legislature subsequently raised taxes, consolidated smaller schools and passed a law requiring the funding of public education at an "adequate" level every year before the state distributed tax funds to the rest of the government, according to the Encyclopedia article.

The most contentious and controversial decisions of the era were four cases contesting state laws aimed at homosexuals, Dumas wrote.

"In all four, Corbin insisted that the equal-protection, due-process and privacy provisions of the federal and state constitutions barred the state from discriminating against homosexual men and women," according to the Encyclopedia article.

In 2002, the Arkansas Supreme Court unanimously struck down the state's sodomy law, which made homosexual activity a crime. As a legislator in 1977, Corbin had voted for the law, but then as a justice he joined the unanimous decision in 2002 invalidating the law as a violation of privacy rights guaranteed by the state constitution. A year later, in Lawrence v. Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated such laws nationwide.

In 2006, Corbin wrote the Supreme Court's ruling in Howard v. State holding that the Arkansas' Child Welfare Agency Review Board couldn't prevent same-sex couples from serving as foster parents.

In 2014, Corbin had a bitter disagreement with other justices whom he thought had connived to avoid rendering a decision on legalizing marriages of same-sex couples.

The Pulaski County Circuit Court struck down a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex unions, a case that reached the state Supreme Court in 2014. The court expedited hearing the case and decided, 6 to 1, to affirm the lower court, but the court never handed down an opinion.

Corbin sought to have the ruling released before leaving the bench -- he was retiring at the end of the year -- and offered his own opinion addressing the federal and state constitutional issues, Dumas wrote. Corbin retired effective Dec. 31, 2014, and the decision wasn't handed down. With two new justices, the court delayed rendering a decision for another six months, until the U.S. Supreme Court struck down all such state laws in Obergefell v. Hodges. The Arkansas court then dismissed the Arkansas appeal as moot.

"He was a very conservative legislator but a liberal justice," Dumas said. "He would say that as a justice he didn't vote what he thought the law should be but what the Constitution said it was. If he thought it was going to be a very unpopular decision, so be it. It wasn't his place to interpret the Constitution in ways that were pleasing."

Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley was staff attorney for the Arkansas Court of Appeals while Corbin was on that court.

"I think he was a terrific jurist," Jegley said. "And he was one of the most lovable rascals I ever met."

A rosary will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Little Rock. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ruebel Funeral Home in Little Rock.

The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral of St. Andrew with a reception immediately following. There will be a private burial.

