Man gets 2 years in Broyles foundation fraud case

TULSA — An Oklahoma man found guilty of defrauding a charitable organization run by former University of Arkansas football coach Frank Broyles has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The Tulsa World reported that 48-year-old Kelly Nichols was sentenced Tuesday in Tulsa.

Nichols was found guilty in November 2015 of one count of mail fraud, two counts of money laundering and three counts of bankruptcy fraud.

Broyles, who worked for more than a half-century at the school, created the foundation after his wife, Barbara, died from complications related to Alzheimer's disease in 2004.

Prosecutors say Nichols, a family friend, was paid $267,000 by the foundation to print copies of Boyles' book, Coach Broyles' Playbook for Alzheimer's Caregivers, but that he instead spent the money on personal expenses.

Nichols has been ordered to pay $133,500 in restitution to the foundation.