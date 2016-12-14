Home /
Man robs bank with note written on rehab discharge papers
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:57 a.m.
MALVERN, Pa. — Police say a Philadelphia man signed himself out of a Chester County drug and alcohol rehab center, took a cab to a nearby bank and robbed it using a note scribbled on his discharge papers.
Twenty-five-year-old Jamal Goodwin was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery, theft and other offenses stemming from Monday's holdup at Malvern Federal Savings Bank.
Police say Goodwin took just over $5,000 in cash before fleeing in a Main Line Taxi cab.
Unfortunately for Goodwin, police say he left behind a gym bag containing $2,700 worth of the stolen money in the cab along with his wallet and driver's license. Also in the car were two sweatshirts that a bank teller said belonged to the robber.
It's unclear if Goodwin has an attorney who could comment.
