• Country music singer Dolly Parton has organized a musical telethon to raise money for victims of the Tennessee wildfires that destroyed more than 1,700 homes in the resort town of Gatlinburg. The event, which aired Tuesday on Great American Country, included performances by Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers, Alison Krauss and Parton, whose Dollywood theme park in neighboring Pigeon Forge escaped damage from the fires. Proceeds from the telethon will go to the Dollywood Foundation My People Fund, which was created to provide $1,000 each month to Sevier County families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the wildfires. Public safety officials said 14 people died and more than 145 others were injured in the fires, which spread from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

• A newly blond Kanye West visited President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, and Trump said later the two men talked about "life." West stood silently next to the president-elect for photos in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City after their meeting. Asked why he wasn't speaking, West said, "I just want to take a picture right now." Trump said he and West were "just friends" and called the musician a "good man." He said they discussed "life." The two did not answer questions about whether West would perform at the inauguration. West entered the building shortly after 9 a.m. with a large entourage. He was not accompanied by his wife, Kim Kardashian West. Kanye West, 39, recently spent more than a week in the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for stress and exhaustion. Days before his hospitalization, he abruptly canceled his U.S. concert tour. Last month during a concert in San Jose, Calif., West said he didn't vote for president, but if he had, he would have cast a ballot for Trump. He also praised the president-elect's "method of communication" as "very futuristic" and spoke about his own plans to run for that office in 2020, saying that he will become "a different kind of president." Trump also was shown in a video for West's single "Famous," released last year. It also featured Rihanna, former President George W. Bush, Anna Wintour and Bill Cosby.

A Section on 12/14/2016