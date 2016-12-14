Nance's risk pays off, inks with Hogs

Junior college receiver Jonathan Nance signed his national letter of intent with Arkansas on Wednesday.

Nance signed with Southern Miss in 2015 and enrolled early, but left following spring practice before he ever played a game. Southern Miss had moved him to defensive back, so he transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“I took a risk, but everything is paying off right now and I get to live out my hopes and dreams that I dreamed about when I was a little kid,” Nance said.

Nance, 6-1,181, 4.44 seconds in the 40 yard dash, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Colorado State and Troy. He also drew interest from Florida, Georgia, Arizona State, Iowa State, Memphis and others.

He spoke to Arkansas receivers coach Michael Smith after signing.

“Coach Smith already called me talking noise," Nance said. "He’s ready for me to get up there so he can work with me.”

Nance planned to take part in a some on-campus bowl practices, but has decided against it after learning he would be limited to a helmet and no pads.

“They said it would probably save me money if I waited until they came back in January,” Nance said.

He could be joined at Arkansas by junior college teammate and highly-recruited receiver Brandon Martin, 6-4, 225 pounds, 4.37. Martin will choose Thursday from Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. He said earlier in the week the Hogs were his leader.

“Oh yeah, it’s going to be real crazy,” Nance said of Martin's coming decision. “Some good things should be in store for tomorrow. We’ll see how it goes.”

Nance, who recorded 31 receptions for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns as a freshman, caught 21 passes for 235 years this season. He praised Arkansas coach Bret Bielema and Smith.

“They were real good keeping in touch with me and making me feel wanted,” Nance said. “They’re just good people to be around, so I’m sure I’ll be in good hands when I go to Arkansas.”

Bielema is thrilled to have Nance on board.

“Jonathan is a very talented athlete who brings maturity to our family at a position that loses several veteran guys,” Bielema said. “He has been committed and loyal to us since last year and has never wavered in his trust in our program. Jonathan’s family has taught him high values and integrity.”