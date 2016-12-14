Patton makes it official, inks with Hogs

Highly recruited tight end Jeremy Patton has signed his national intent of letter with Arkansas.

Patton, 6-6, 250, 4.59 of Arizona Western College inked with the Hogs over about 27 offers from schools like Alabama, Southern Cal, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State and others. ESPN rates him the No. 1 tight end and the No. 33 overall junior college prospect in the nation.

He was recruited to take senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle's spot next year.