Pet food manufacturer invests $75M in Arkansas plant expansion

Mars Petcare will expand its Fort Smith operations, creating more than 100 new jobs as part of an initial $75 million investment, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

As part of the expansion, the company has the option of investing up to $110 million and creating a total of 130 new jobs in the coming years, a news release states.

“Mars Petcare’s decision to expand this facility speaks highly of the company’s existing workforce in Fort Smith,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “This is a very significant investment that will impact not only the local economy but that of the state."

The pet food manufacturing facility, constructed in 2007, produces Cesar and Nutro dog food as well as Sheba cat food. Wednesday's announcement means that a can line will be converted into a tray line, and two new lines will be added.

Between 2007 and 2015, $130 million was invested at the plant, resulting in the creation of more than 200 jobs, according to the commission.

