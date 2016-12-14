Plan to overhaul mental health benefits advances

With little discussion, a legislative panel on Tuesday approved a measure that would overhaul the mental health benefits provided by the state's Medicaid program as part of an effort to save $835 million in state and federal funds over five years.

After the Legislative Council's Administrative Rules and Regulations Subcommittee approved the changes, the state Department of Human Services dropped two other proposals that would have reduced payments to mental health providers starting as early as next month.

Providers had opposed the two proposals.

"We'd be very pleased to pull this down," Kelley Linck, the department's chief of legislative and governmental affairs, told lawmakers, referring to one of the withdrawn proposals. "I don't think we'd ever want to bring it back, honestly."

Under the approved overhaul, which would start July 1, the state would provide more options for providers to be reimbursed for home- and community-based mental health services. The goal is to reduce the number of Medicaid recipients treated in psychiatric hospitals.

The state would also hire a company to assess Medicaid recipients' needs and assign them to "tiers" based on the severity of their illness.

The overhaul would also lift a moratorium, in place since 2008, on new mental health clinics that can receive Medicaid reimbursement.

The changes approved Tuesday will go to the Legislative Council for final approval on Friday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set the $835 million savings goal as a way of ensuring the state will have the money to pay for its share of the expanded Medicaid program, known as the private option, that now covers more than 324,000 people.

Saving that much money would reduce Arkansas' spending on Medicaid by about $50 million a year. That is the projected net cost to the state of the expanded Medicaid program in 2020, when its share of the program's cost will reach 10 percent.

In the fiscal year that ends June 30, the state's Medicaid spending is expected to total about $7.2 billion, with the federal government providing about 77 percent of the funds.

One of the proposals that was withdrawn at Tuesday's subcommittee meeting would have eliminated Medicaid reimbursement, starting in January, to mental health care providers for "collateral interventions," which occur when a provider shares information with a patient's family members or other providers.

It would have also reduced the number of times per day a provider can bill for a face-to-face "intervention" with a patient from eight to six.

The other withdrawn proposal would have reduced Medicaid reimbursement for group psychotherapy sessions from $55.20 per hour to $40 per hour starting in February.

Human Services Department officials have said the approved mental health overhaul would save the state Medicaid program $77 million a year, while the two withdrawn proposals would save a combined $33.4 million annually.

Linck told reporters that the withdrawn proposals, which he called a "simple way of finding savings," would have created "difficult impacts" for providers during the six months before the broader overhaul takes effect.

The approved changes, he said, will save money by delivering services more efficiently.

"Cutting spending only for the sake of savings is not what we're after," Linck said.

Robin Raveendran, director of the Alliance for Health Improvement, which represents mental health care providers, said his group supports the mental health overhaul and opposed the two withdrawn proposals.

His group also supports a proposal being explored by Hutchinson to hire provider-led managed care organizations to provide Medicaid benefits for the developmentally disabled and mentally ill.

"We have the expertise and the knowledge to deliver services," Raveendran said. "All we need to do is to work collectively to make this program successful and save money for the state."

Also with little discussion on Tuesday, the subcommittee approved a limit on Medicaid reimbursement for speech, occupational and physical therapy to 90 minutes a week for each type of therapy.

Patients who need it would be able to receive additional therapy beyond that limit, but would have to obtain approval from a company hired by the state.

Human Services Department officials have estimated the caps would save about $15.7 million.

The subcommittee's approvals on Tuesday followed the recommendations of the House and Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor committees.

In joint meetings in October and November, those committees supported the therapy caps and mental health overhaul and signaled their disapproval of the proposals that were withdrawn on Tuesday.

