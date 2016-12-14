Report: City booked $629 hotel rooms for homeless people

NEW YORK — A new report says New York City paid a rate of $629 a night to house homeless people at a Manhattan hotel on two days in September.

The report, issued Wednesday by Comptroller Scott Stringer, said the city booked 30 rooms at that rate Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.

The mayor's office said Manhattan hotel costs rose on those days because of United Nations meetings.

The report says that over a year, there were 815 bookings at two midtown Manhattan hotels for $400 a night or more.

It said the average daily rate paid by the city is around $194.

Mayoral spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis said the city works to contain costs. She said there's a need for "citywide acceptance" of efforts to expand shelter space.