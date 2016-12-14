Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: 2 take 79-year-old woman's purse during Communion, spend $1,000
By The Associated Press
GREEN, Ohio — Authorities say a surveillance camera recorded two people stealing the purse of an elderly woman in line for Communion at an Ohio church on a day Roman Catholics are required to attend Mass.
The Summit County sheriff's office said the 79-year-old woman's purse was stolen Dec. 8 from the pew where she was sitting at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Green. Dec. 8 was a holy day of obligation to mark the Immaculate Conception of Mary.
Authorities say a surveillance camera shows a man putting the purse inside his bulky coat before walking out with a woman. Authorities say the pair used the woman's credit card to purchase more than $1,000 in merchandise from a grocery store and a discount store. The purse contained a small amount of cash.
hurricane46 says... December 14, 2016 at 12:22 p.m.
There is a special place in hell for those thieves.
