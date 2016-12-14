Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 14, 2016, 10:27 a.m.

Trump picks Perry for secretary of energy

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:18 a.m.

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry smiles as he leaves Trump Tower in New York. Perry is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to become energy secretary, two people with knowledge of the decision say. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his selection of former campaign rival Rick Perry to be the country's next secretary of energy.

In a statement early Wednesday on his decision, Trump said that Perry, a former governor of Texas, had led his state through "a sustained period of economic growth and prosperity" by developing its energy resources and infrastructure.

[INTERACTIVE: Donald Trump timeline + complete guide to appointments made so far]

Trump says in his statement that his administration "is going to make sure we take advantage of our huge natural resource deposits to make America energy independent and create vast new wealth for our nation."

Perry calls it "a tremendous honor" to be chosen for Trump's Cabinet. Perry adds that he looks forward to "engaging in a conversation" about America's energy future.

Trump picks Perry for secretary of energy

