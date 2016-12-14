U.S. cuts back on arm sales to Saudis

WASHINGTON -- The United States is terminating some sales of military arms to Saudi Arabia over concerns about the killing of civilians in Yemen by a Saudi-led coalition, a senior U.S. official said Tuesday, while ramping up support for Saudi's border defenses and other intelligence-sharing.

The decision to pull back planned sales of precision-guided munitions stems from a review ordered by the White House in October after the bombing of a funeral hall in Yemen that killed more than 140 people, thrusting long-standing concerns about civilian casualties into the spotlight. Human-rights groups have said the Saudis have targeted houses, hospitals and schools, and have pressured the U.S. to withdraw support for the Saudi coalition, which is fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In addition to halting the sales of munitions, the Obama administration is curbing some intelligence-sharing with Saudi Arabia that could be used in ways that would lead to civilian casualties, the official said, while declining to provide details. The U.S. also is looking to "refocus" the training it conducts for Saudi Arabia's air force to address U.S. concerns about how the Saudis choose their targets.

"This is not a punitive measure; it's a corrective measure," the official said. "We have to be careful not to cut back on things that serve our interests in the process of trying to cut back on things that don't serve our interest."

The Pentagon, the State Department and other U.S. agencies were involved in the retooling of support for Saudi Arabia, said the official, who wasn't authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity. The official said the decision reflected deep concerns about Saudi targeting methods and the desire to show that U.S. military aid is not a "blank check."

The administration has also decided to shelve the planned sale of $390 million worth of guidance systems for precision munitions to Saudi Arabia. Some rights groups have called for a suspension of arms sales by the United States and other countries, pointing to the repeated appearance of U.S. munitions at the sites of Saudi strikes on civilian targets.

The United States will also retool its training for the Saudi air force to resolve "some of their structural, endemic problems with their targeting practices," the official said, and will maintain only a small presence of U.S. military personnel at a Saudi command center in Riyadh.

"Either they will take that to heart and they will listen to us more, or, at a minimum, we will no longer be providing assistance to some of their practices," the official said.

Other military sales to Saudi Arabia and the Saudis' coalition are expected to continue unimpeded, such as $3.5 billion worth of Chinook cargo helicopters and equipment that the State Department approved last week. The sales were intended to bolster the kingdom's "homeland defense and deter regional threats," a nod to Saudi concerns about attacks Houthi rebels have launched across the border into Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Saudi military was not available for comment.

While the changes are an acknowledgment that U.S. attempts to urge greater Saudi restraint have failed, they mostly tweak around the margins of a military relationship that has been central to U.S. goals in the Middle East. According to the Congressional Research Service, the United States concluded $58 billion in arms deals to Saudi Arabia from fiscal 2009 to 2015.

The Saudis are leading a coalition of mostly Arab countries fighting on behalf of an internationally recognized government in Yemen. The conflict began in March 2015 and has killed roughly 9,000 people, creating a humanitarian crisis and famine conditions in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation.

Fueling U.S. concerns about the Shiite Houthis are their ties to Iran, Saudi Arabia's chief rival for regional influence in the Middle East. The U.S. accuses Iran of supplying weapons to the Houthis, with the U.S. Navy saying it has intercepted several boats carrying Iranian weapons suspected of being mid-journey to Yemen. Iran has said it supports the Houthis but has denied arming them.

In October, the U.S. involved itself even further in the conflict when the U.S. military launched missile strikes on Houthi-controlled radar sites, in what the U.S. called self-defense after Houthi missile fire on U.S. Navy ships. Previously, U.S. military strikes in Yemen had been limited to drone strikes against the local al-Qaida affiliate.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Lederman and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press and by Missy Ryan of The Washington Post.

A Section on 12/14/2016