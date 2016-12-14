Arkansas voter-ID bill up for 2nd try in new session

One lawmaker wants to resurrect the requirements of a voter-identification bill that was struck down by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014.

Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, filed a bill Tuesday that would require voters to show a document or identification card to verify registration.

"I think it's important to protect the integrity of the ballot," Lowery said in an interview. "There are a lot of instances in our day-to-day life where photo ID is required and it just seems to me to not be so big a stretch to say that something as important as a vote be verified by photo ID."

Proponents of laws like House Bill 1047 see increased requirements for identification as a way to prevent voter impersonation and fraud and increase public confidence in the election process.

Opponents say there is little fraud of this kind, and the burden on voters unduly restricts the right to vote and imposes unnecessary costs and administrative burdens on elections administrators.

"This is essentially the same law that we had before," said Holly Dickson, legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas. "That previous law took away over 1,000 Arkansans' right to vote, violated their rights and we should not charge right back into that fire without evaluating why that happened."

The ACLU of Arkansas represented Arkansans who filed a challenge to the previous voter-identification law. Dickson said she identified 1,064 Arkansans who had to file provisional ballots during the May 2014 primary because they lacked an appropriate identification.

Lowery said he believes his bill would hold up to a legal argument if it is passed by a two-thirds supermajority.

"The main thing I did when asking the staff attorneys to write it was to take a look at the Supreme Court ruling and write it in such a way that it deals with those objections," he said.

If approved by the Legislature, Lowery's bill would allow voters without acceptable identification to cast provisional ballots. Voters must then present the county board of election commissioners or the county board with a valid identification by noon on the Monday after the election.

A total of 34 states have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Arkansas is included on that list because an identification is requested but not required.

Seven states have "strict" photo identification laws that require voters lacking valid identification to take additional steps after election day for their votes to be counted, according to the conference.

Asked if Gov. Asa Hutchinson supports Lowery's bill, J.R. Davis, a spokesman, said the governor has not reviewed it.

House Minority Leader Michael John Gray, D-Augusta, said he expects the House -- with 76 Republicans and 24 Democrats expected to serve in the regular session -- to pass the bill.

"I feel like this is an issue that will probably get through the House in pretty short order," he said. "The Democrats' answer to it ... is we're going to be more proactive in better ways to address integrity and election issues and making people more able to be a part of the process."

Gray touted House Bill 1004 -- filed by Rep. Charles Blake, D-North Little Rock -- which would automatically register Arkansans to vote when they get or renew driver's licenses.

The previous voter-identification bill was sponsored by Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, and approved by the Legislature in 2013.

The voter-identification law was vetoed by Gov. Mike Beebe, and lawmakers overrode his veto. Neither of those votes reached the two-thirds threshold.

The ACLU sued in 2014. The group contended such laws adversely affect the elderly, the poor and members of minority groups.

The lawsuit went to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

At the time, four of the court's justices said the law added a qualification to the voter qualifications in the state's constitution.

According to Article 3, Section 1 of the Arkansas Constitution, in order to vote, Arkansans need only be age 18 or older, U.S. citizens, Arkansas residents and properly registered to vote.

The requirement that voters present identification at the polls was tantamount to a fifth qualification, according to an opinion written by the late Justice Donald Corbin.

Corbin and three other justices said the voter-ID law "is unconstitutional on its face."

In a concurring opinion, Justice Courtney Goodson said it was not necessary to scrutinize the law as it relates to Article 3 of the constitution. Goodson was joined by Justices Karen Baker and Jo Hart.

The state Legislature's power to regulate elections, Goodson noted, stems from Amendment 51, Section 19 of the constitution.

Amendment 51 authorizes lawmakers to amend voter-registration measures but only with a vote of two-thirds of the lawmakers in both houses of the General Assembly, the same number of votes needed to reverse an initiated act of the people.

"I think the main issue was the two-thirds vote, so we're going to take another run at it," Lowery said Tuesday.

Dickson said the high court's opinion was more complicated than that because of the different opinions of justices who overturned the law.

She said it can be hard for people who don't have a photo identification to acquire one -- especially those who don't have documents like certified birth certificates.

"The real irony, sad irony, is that you know what you need to show to get a certified copy of your birth certificate? A photo ID," she said. "You need a photo ID to get a copy of your birth certificate."

Lowery said critics of voter-identification laws have overblown potential problems.

"I don't really buy the argument that disenfranchisement takes place because there are a large variety of IDs that can be accepted," he said.

Identifications that would be accepted are: driver's licenses, photo identification cards, concealed-handgun carry licenses, passports, employee badges or identification documents, student identification cards issued by accredited Arkansas colleges and universities, United States military identification documents, public-assistance identification cards and voter-verification cards.

