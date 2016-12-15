Police: Woman arrested in west Little Rock robberies faces charges in Park Plaza holdup

One of two women held in a pair of west Little Rock robberies Monday night now faces charges in another holdup outside Park Plaza Mall earlier this month, police say.

Charity Delaughter, 39, of Little Rock initially faced two counts of aggravated robbery and theft of property in Monday’s robberies off Chenal Parkway.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Thursday that robbery charges had been added for Delaughter related to the Dec. 3 incident at Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham St.

Police say that holdup involved an armed woman who pointed a handgun at three other women in the mall's parking garage. The woman demanded that the victims hand over their purses before the victims yelled that the woman was armed and ran to the mall's entrance, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear whether the assailant was able to take any items from the women.

The second woman charged in the robberies outside Chenal Parkway businesses, 39-year-old Kelly Peppard of Benton, had not been charged in the Park Plaza holdup as of Thursday, McClanahan said.

McClanahan told Arkansas Online earlier this week that the department's robbery unit had been investigating Peppard as a possible suspect in the Dec. 3 report.

In the first Chenal Parkway robbery reported Monday, a victim said a woman pointed a gun at her around 10:10 p.m. while she sat in her vehicle outside the Target at 12700 Chenal Parkway, demanding and leaving with her purse, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Another victim reported being robbed minutes later while she was inside her car in the parking lot of Bravo Cucina Italiana at 17815 Chenal Parkway in the Promenade at Chenal shopping center, according to the newspaper.

Delaughter and Peppard remained at the Pulaski County jail, each being held without bail, records show.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story.