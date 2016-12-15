Mistrial called in murder-for-hire case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A jury deadlocked Wednesday in Dalia Dippolito's trial over accusations that she tried to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband, a case that gained national attention when it was shown on the television show Cops and undercover videos were posted online.

Dippolito gave no response when Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley declared a mistrial after the four-woman, two-man jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked after nine hours of deliberations spread over two days.

Kelley said the jury was deadlocked 3-3. He made the announcement after the jurors handed back verdict forms showing how they would have voted. After the jury left, a weeping Dippolito hugged her attorneys and her mother.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg issued a statement Wednesday saying prosecutors will retry Dippolito, 34.

Her 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence were thrown out on appeal.

In one of the videos seen by millions, Dippolito tells an undercover police officer that she was "5,000 percent sure" she wanted him to kill Michael Dippolito, whom she had just married.

Won't deploy officers to N.D., U.S. says

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The federal government won't send 100 federal officers to aid police during the protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota as requested, drawing a sharp rebuke Wednesday by the county sheriff who wanted the help.

Sending border patrol and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group might escalate, not ease, tensions between law enforcement officials and protesters who have camped on federal land for months, Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle said. The agency said it offered training and technical assistance and has worked to facilitate dialogue among law enforcement officials and opponents of the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline.

A dozen North Dakota law enforcement officials implored President Barack Obama in a letter released Monday to send in-person help plus financial assistance, citing costs, fatigue and a growing fear of vigilante justice. The officers, led by Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, said they fear for the safety of themselves, residents and protesters.

"Only in Washington, D.C., would facilitating meetings be considered 'action' in response to the kind of aggression our law enforcement officers and North Dakota citizens have had to face over these past months," Kirchmeier said in a statement.

Defects found in 6% of Zika pregnancies

NEW YORK -- A study of Zika-infected pregnancies in the United States found that 6 percent ended in birth defects, with the rate nearly twice as high for women infected early in pregnancy.

It also showed that the rate of birth defects was the same for women who didn't show any signs of infection during their pregnancies as those who did. That's important because most people who get infected don't have any symptoms, said Margaret Honein of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the study's authors. Symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes.

The study came from a U.S. registry that the CDC started earlier this year to monitor pregnant women with Zika. All of the women included were infected while in a Zika outbreak country or had sex with someone who got Zika overseas. Zika is primarily spread through mosquito bites.

Ex-Alabama justice appeals suspension

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, who was removed from his duties after a judicial panel found that he urged defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's same-sex marriage decision, is appealing his suspension.

In a 95-page brief filed Tuesday, his attorney argued that Moore shouldn't have been removed because he never instructed probate judges to refuse marriage licenses to gay couples. The attorney also argued that the Alabama Court of the Judiciary, the state panel that hears complaints against judges, exceeded its authority by suspending Moore for the remainder of his term.

It requires a unanimous vote to remove a judge from office. Moore said the lengthy suspension is a "de facto removal" without the required unanimous vote.

Moore is trying to win his position back after the ruling that he violated standards of judicial ethics.

