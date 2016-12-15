Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 15, 2016, 10:24 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Nearly 4 pounds of marijuana found in Little Rock home, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:14 a.m.

cedric-bernard-bradley-42-of-little-rock-and-london-pierre-bradley-38-of-benton

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Cedric Bernard Bradley, 42, of Little Rock and London Pierre Bradley, 38, of Benton

Two Arkansas men are accused of storing nearly four pounds of marijuana, along with cocaine and two firearms, in one of their homes, police said.

London Pierre Bradley, 38, of Benton, and Cedric Bernard Bradley, 42, of Little Rock, were arrested Wednesday at the older man's residence on Harrow Drive around 5 p.m., according to a police report.

Officers said they searched the home on a warrant and found 3.95 pounds of marijuana, 28.12 grams of cocaine, digital scales, smoking devices and two pistols, one of which was stolen.

Both men face charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving and possession of firearms by certain persons.

They are being held without bond, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Nearly 4 pounds of marijuana found in Little Rock home, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

wetchaos1 says... December 15, 2016 at 9:10 a.m.

Good job! Hang in there, narcs.

( | suggest removal )

TravisBickle says... December 15, 2016 at 9:59 a.m.

Somebody snitched!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online