Nearly 4 pounds of marijuana found in Little Rock home, police say

Two Arkansas men are accused of storing nearly four pounds of marijuana, along with cocaine and two firearms, in one of their homes, police said.

London Pierre Bradley, 38, of Benton, and Cedric Bernard Bradley, 42, of Little Rock, were arrested Wednesday at the older man's residence on Harrow Drive around 5 p.m., according to a police report.

Officers said they searched the home on a warrant and found 3.95 pounds of marijuana, 28.12 grams of cocaine, digital scales, smoking devices and two pistols, one of which was stolen.

Both men face charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving and possession of firearms by certain persons.

They are being held without bond, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 21.