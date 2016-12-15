Road accidents in state fatal to 3, authorities say

Separate road accidents have killed three people in the state, according to authorities.

A 25-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Wednesday in Fayetteville, firefighters and police said.

Larun Jermain Livingston was driving east at 12:15 a.m. when his car left the road and struck a tree in front of a house in the 1300 block of East Rolling Hills Drive, according to police spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout.

The impact seems to have set the vehicle on fire, said Dale Riggins with the Fayetteville Fire Department. The crash was forceful enough that the vehicle's trunk opened and items were thrown out, Riggins said.

Firefighters found Livingston inside the car after they put out the blaze, Riggins said. Stout said Livingston and the car were badly burned.

An Arkansas woman was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer after her vehicle veered into the opposing lane on U.S. 63 Tuesday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Debra Bray, 43, of Maynard was driving a 2001 Ford north on the highway in Greene County and was approaching the Craighead County line when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2017 Freightliner, according to the report.

No one else was injured in the wreck. Conditions were cloudy but the road was dry at the time, state police said.

A Searcy man died of his injuries more than 10 hours after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway in Pulaski County, state police said.

The wreck occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 67 in Jacksonville when a northbound 2005 Mazda struck Jesse Ellenburg, 21, of Searcy, who had been standing on the highway.

Ellenburg was taken to North Metro Medical Center in Jacksonville and later to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, state police said.

Travel conditions at the time of the nighttime crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

