JOHN BRUMMETT: Adult supervision

Gov. Asa Hutchinson recommended Tuesday an income-tax cut targeted to the state's neediest people and amounting to half the revenue reduction that some Republican legislators have been advocating.

I was reminded again that the remaining liberals in Arkansas tend to moan and groan about Hutchinson, but do so out of context.

It makes some general sense. Hutchinson is, after all, the highest-profile agent of the right-wing takeover that those existing to the left of center, so recently in power in Arkansas, disdain. And he did attend, if rather long ago, that segregationist college, Bob Jones University.

But it doesn't make so much specific sense anymore. This new and raging Arkansas variety of Republicanism exists on Hutchinson's right.

The state could do a lot worse for governor, and, at this rate, well might.

Hutchinson's background is not in evangelical or fundamentalist preaching, but the study and practice of law. That seems to steer him to political and policy practicality from time to time.

It was Hutchinson who told the Legislature in the last session to take back that anti-gay bill and amend it to conformity with a federal religious freedom statute.

His point wasn't personal sentiment, but mature pragmatism. He wanted to lessen the state's vulnerability to a backlash from national and international business interests that might eschew a state behaving in a way they viewed as backward and not friendly to the emerging culture.

It was Hutchinson who, when asked about seemingly certain plans by Republican legislators to introduce a transgender bathroom bill in the coming session, put out a statement saying we don't need it.

It is Hutchinson who has kept Medicaid expansion afloat and apparently intends to try to keep it going, provided his party's new rulers in Washington make the new block grant as big as he wants and grant him the flexibility he believes essential in how he'll run it.

Yes, Hutchinson will still sign any anti-abortion bill that comes along, no matter how unconstitutional. He'll still push school choice and imperil traditional public education in Little Rock. He'll go as rightward to oblige his base as his pragmatism will allow him. Those left of center who insist on cursing him will have their opportunities.

But the fact--the point--is that he is the best hope for adult supervision in state government right now.

The tax issue is the freshest example of his applying that adult supervision so that state government runs properly while also giving the Koch brothers' disciples sufficient increments of their anti-government dreams.

There are two ways Asa could fail. One would be to run state government in the ditch. The other would be to run himself in the ditch where the right-wing piranhas swim.

He could have proposed a $100 million tax cut instead of $50 million. But that would have been too much in lost revenue to sustain a budget now dependent on a $50 million surplus for supplemental highway funding--a surplus Hutchinson tapped only to avoid the lethal option of raising highway-user taxes.

He could have eschewed any tax cut at all, but that would have outraged his base.

His $50 million proposed tax cut is--and I say this at the risk of ruining him with that base--as progressive as anyone could have hoped.

Having directed his last tax cut to middle-income taxpayers making between $21,000 and $75,000 a year, he proposes to extend next year's cut to hundreds of thousands of Arkansans with annual taxable incomes of less than $21,000.

It would put $100 to $150 in those needy pockets, from where it would get spent--unlike tax-relief manna for high-income persons, who often invest or shelter it. The certainty of the low-income cut's expenditure ought to drive up lagging sales-tax collections.

And it's probably better for poor people to get this cash than the reduction on the grocery tax that Mike Beebe championed to such wide popularity.

Meantime, Hutchinson has embraced the surely popular notion to grant tax exemptions on military retirement income. He also had identified how he intends to make up that $13 million, which is by repealing a few tax exemptions or reductions, such as on soda pop and candy.

In the end, there's simply not much reason for anyone to be hating on the governor when it comes to taxes and budgeting.

On public education and school choice, abortion, bathrooms ... those make a tightrope more precarious.

Hutchinson strikes me as a combination of Mike Pence on appealing to the base and John Kasich on running government. That'll probably keep him out of trouble in his party.

But those left-of-center will still need to vent.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 12/15/2016