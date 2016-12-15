Annual competition invites homes, businesses

— Jacksonville homeowners and businesses can prepare to put their holiday-decorating skills to the test.

Fantasy in Lights, a decorating contest presented by Jacksonville Parks and Recreation, is accepting nominees for contestants, who will be judged on their home or business decorations at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Nominations will be accepted until 4 p.m. that day.

Dana Rozenski, recreation/programs supervisor for Jacksonville Parks and Recreation, said decorations are judged by how well they are put together. The Parks and Recreation department has not secured judges yet, but they will be three to four individuals from the community, she said.

“We don’t have a theme, so [contestants are] not being judged based on a theme,” she explained. “[It’s on] how well the lighting was put together, the effects, the ‘Oh, I drove up to this house, and it took my breath away.’”

Homeowners and businesses can either nominate themselves or be nominated anonymously by someone else. First- through third-place awards will be given in the categories of businesses, north Jacksonville homes and south Jacksonville homes, and winners will be announced Wednesday.

“The winners will be listed on social media, and we’ll have yard signs and plaques for the winners,” Rozenski said.

On Tuesday, either Rozenski or another employee with Parks and Recreation will drive the judges around at 6 p.m. to view all the nominated homes and business. Rozenski said judging will end around 8:30 p.m.

Rozenski, who will not judge the contest, said she’d love to see something different than what she’s seen in previous years.

“We usually have the same houses and businesses, so I would love to see new houses and new businesses involved this year,” she said.

In the past, some homeowners and businesses have won the decorating contest without knowledge of ever being nominated. As long as Parks and Recreation has the address of the nominated home or business, that location will be entered.

“We don’t necessarily need the homeowner’s name [when they’re nominated],” Rozenski said. “They may call us and say, ‘Hey, I want to nominate this house on this street. That has happened before. We will go the next day and present the award, and the [homeowner] will say, ‘I didn’t even know.’”

Danny Rice, a Jacksonville homeowner, has participated in the Fantasy in Lights decorating contest for five years. He said he won first place twice and third place once.

“I think somebody nominated me the first year, and I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “After that, I just kept getting into it. The first year that we did it, I don’t remember signing up or anything like that.”

Rice said that one year, he didn’t decorate his home, and people took notice.

“Everybody this year who’s been coming by so far is like, ‘Well, I’m glad you decorated again,’” he said.

Rice, who is participating in this year’s contest, has decorated his home with rope lights and inflatables, including snowmen, a penguin, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Rice said he’d like to take home another decorating award, but it’s fine if he doesn’t win this year.

“I have people walking around the neighborhood saying, ‘Oh, it looks so good,’” he said. “It kind of makes you feel good that you’re doing it. I have a 2-year-old grandbaby who loves the lights. … I strictly do it because it’s something that my family likes to do. It’s not really for the recognition or plaque.”

Individuals interested in nominating a home for Fantasy in Lights can call Jacksonville Parks and Recreation at (501) 982-4171. Those who want to participate in the contest should have their lights turned on by 6 p.m.

“I just think it’s neat to have homes and businesses decorated,” Rozenski said.

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.