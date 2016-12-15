Arkansas man gets 20-year sentence in child porn case

BENTONVILLE — A Cave Springs man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Joseph Blair Chumbler, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The plea was reached under an agreement negotiated by Shane Wilkinson, Chumbler’s attorney, and Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.

Chumbler was arrested Oct. 30, 2015.

The case dates back to Nov. 14, 2014, when a detective with the cybercrime division at the Benton County sheriff’s office was conducting an investigation into shared child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit. A person offered to share 20 files of suspected child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Detectives were able to trace the computer to Chumbler and obtained a search warrant for his home, according to court documents. The warrant was served May 19, 2015. Chumbler denied any knowledge of child pornography being downloaded at the residence, according to court documents.

Detectives seized electronic devices that belonged to Chumbler, according to court documents.

Chumbler was the main user of four computers, and he possessed multiple images of child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Chumbler’s guilty plea.

Chumbler was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended-sentence agreement for seven years after his release from prison, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.