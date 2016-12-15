Arkansas school bus driver accused of sexual assault

BENTONVILLE — A Springdale school bus driver was arrested Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a girl.

William Allen Custudio, 63, of Springdale was being held in the Benton County jail with no bond set. He was arrested by Rogers police on a second-degree sexual assault charge, a Class B felony punishable with a prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years. Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against Custudio.

He was booked into jail at 10:52 a.m. Thursday.

Rick Schaeffer, a spokesman for the Springdale School District, confirmed Custudio is a bus driver for the district but said he could not comment on a personnel matter. Custudio has been employed with the district since Aug. 4, 2014, Schaeffer said.

A counselor reported to Rogers police that one of her students told her that a man had sexually assaulted her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she provided details concerning the sexual abuse, according to court documents. The girl reported she had “tickle fights” with Custudio when she was 12 and that Custudio began to touch her inappropriately, the affidavit states. The girl’s current age was not specified in the affidavit.

A friend of the girl told police she had disclosed to him that Custudio had sexually abused her, according to the affidavit.

Custudio, when questioned by detectives, denied having any inappropriate contact with the girl, according to the affidavit.

Custodio’s arraignment is set at 8 a.m. Jan. 23 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren’s court.