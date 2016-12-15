Arkansas woman dies after vehicle collides with van on highway

An Arkansas woman died after her vehicle veered into the opposing lane and struck a van on a highway in Stone County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Teresa E. Phillips, 31, of Fifty-Six was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Arkansas 14 outside of Mountain View around 1:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Tahoe crossed the center of the highway and veered into the opposite lane, striking a westbound 2009 Chevrolet van, police said.

Phillips suffered fatal injuries.

The van's driver, 35-year-old Aaron S. Gutting of Harrison, and a passenger, 65-year-old Thomas J. Taylor of Harrison, were injured in the wreck. At least one of them was taken to White River Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Conditions were reported to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck. Phillips' death is the 514th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.