Thursday, December 15, 2016, 1:27 p.m.

Doorbell recorded stranger stealing gift from porch, Arkansas woman tells police

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:27 p.m.

An Arkansas woman says her video-equipped doorbell caught a stranger stealing a package from her front porch Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The 55-year-old Jonesboro resident told police a package was dropped off at her home in the 2500 block of Wood Street around 3:45 p.m., and a man riding a bike took the parcel a little over an hour later.

The woman says her doorbell, which records video, captured the theft, according to a police report. She also said there is a recording of the same man returning roughly an hour and a half later.

The package was a gift from a gardening and agriculture company, Kentucky American Seeds, the woman said.

No suspect was identified on the report.

