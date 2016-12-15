Home /
Doorbell recorded stranger stealing gift from porch, Arkansas woman tells police
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:27 p.m.
An Arkansas woman says her video-equipped doorbell caught a stranger stealing a package from her front porch Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The 55-year-old Jonesboro resident told police a package was dropped off at her home in the 2500 block of Wood Street around 3:45 p.m., and a man riding a bike took the parcel a little over an hour later.
The woman says her doorbell, which records video, captured the theft, according to a police report. She also said there is a recording of the same man returning roughly an hour and a half later.
The package was a gift from a gardening and agriculture company, Kentucky American Seeds, the woman said.
No suspect was identified on the report.
