Authorities: Man tries to move ambulance blocking his car, arrested
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities say a New Hampshire man was arrested after he tried to move a parked ambulance that was blocking his car.
Matthew Duval of Manchester was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He's due in court next month.
WMUR-TV reported that firefighters and paramedics were inside a home helping a patient; they had unlocked the ambulance so firefighters could grab supplies.
Authorities say the 40-year-old Duval couldn't get his vehicle around the ambulance, so he got in it and tried to move the ambulance himself. Workers heard the back-up "beeping" sound and called police.
