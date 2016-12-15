Bird drops fish, knocks out power to nearly 200 customers, company says

SEATTLE — Utility officials say a falling fish knocked out power to nearly 200 customers in Seattle.

Seattle City Light said a witness reported seeing a bird drop the fish. It was presumably one of the eagles or ospreys that hunt in the nearby Duwamish River.

A crew investigating the outage walked the power lines and found what workers described as an electrocuted salmon.

Power was out for about two and a half hours.

City Light says birds often cause power outages — 162 of them in the city last year, including two by bald eagles. Raccoons are another common culprit. But spokeswoman Connie McDougall said this is the first time she's heard of a fish knocking out power.