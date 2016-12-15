Chairman of Arkansas Democratic Party won't seek 3rd term

Vincent Insalaco, the chairman of the Arkansas Democratic Party, said Thursday that he will not seek a third term atop the party.

Insalaco has served as chairman since 2013, after the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature. Loses in the most recent November elections and subsequent defections by House Democrats gave Republicans a supermajority in the state House.

In an emailed statement to Democratic Party supporters, Insalaco wrote that he had never intended to serve more than two terms.

"The role of Chair of the [Democratic Party of Arkansas] requires a singular focus and full time commitment. It is a dramatically different job from what it was when Arkansas was a Democratic state," Insalaco wrote. "I hope those who seek the post will keep this in mind."

New elections for party officers will occur sometime in the first quarter of next year.

House Minority Leader Michael John Gray, D-Augusta, has announced plans to run. So has Drew Pritt of Little Rock, who worked on Dianne Curry's 2nd District congressional campaign.

