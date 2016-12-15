COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Dec. 15

Free Christmas Movie

MAYFLOWER — Mayflower United Methodist Church, at Miller and North Main streets, will continue its series of free Christmas-themed movies for the community at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. The movie will be Christmas Child, Max Lucado’s story of coming home. Popcorn will be provided. For more information, call Rick Wilkins at (501) 442-5044.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club, 100 Club Manor Drive. The program will be Christmas music by Jennie Beard, accompanist at First United Methodist Church of Maumelle. The cost is $15. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Monday. Guests are welcome.

Christmas Concert

GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier High School Band will present a community Christmas concert at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance will feature the band and church choirs. For more information, call (501) 733-1140.

Dec. 17

Conway Regional Toy Run

CONWAY — The 16th annual Conway Regional Toy Run will start at 10 a.m. at Landers Toad Suck Harley Davidson, 1110 Collier Drive off Museum Road. At noon, Santa will lead the caravan of motorcycles, trikes and cages (cars) from the dealership to Conway Regional Medical Center, where toys will be delivered. The Toy Run collects toys for children who are patients in the pediatrics unit. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy for a child ages 6 months to 16 years can participate. Toys can also be dropped off at the Harley Davidson dealership. To join the run, call Steve “Painter” Polk at (501) 472-1628 or David Hawks at (501) 450-0745. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ConwayRegionalToyRun.

Dec. 18

Fire and Brimstone Concert

CONWAY — The musical duo Fire and Brimstone will return to the Faulkner County Library for a performance at 2 p.m. Lori Marie and Phil G. will entertain the audience with some Caribbean warmth with their repertoire of contemporary favorites. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Dec. 19

Conway AARP Potluck and Bingo

CONWAY — The Conway AARP Chapter will have its potluck, bingo and meeting in the Fellowship Hall at Conway First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St. The chapter will meet at 10:45 a.m., eat at 11:05, play bingo at 12:10 p.m., have a short meeting at 12:50 and dismiss at 1. The parking lot and Fellowship Hall are on the north side of the church. Chapter members and seniors 50 and older are invited to attend. Bring a dish to share for lunch, a can of food for the church food pantry and a bingo prize. Volunteers are needed for setup at 10:30 and to clean up following the event. For more information, call Ruby Johnson at (501) 327-0498 or Ron Ross at (501) 327-6803.

ONGOING

Antique Toy Display

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Museum and the Faulkner County Library will offer a display of antique toys at the library throughout the holidays. Because of museum closings for repairs and mold abatement, the museum has partnered with the library to mount a series of rotating displays of museum artifacts. The toy exhibit is the second in the series. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

AARP Tax-Aide Program Volunteers

RUSSELLVILLE — The AARP Tax-Aide program needs volunteers in the Russellville area to help prepare income tax returns for seniors and people with low to moderate incomes. Training will be provided. Prior experience in tax preparation is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills (data entry) are needed. Self-study material is available. Formal training will be held Jan. 17-29 at the Hughes Center. Preparation of tax returns will take place Feb. 1 through April 13. For more information, contact O.D. Smith at (479) 968-3287.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Applications

CONWAY — The newly formed Foothills chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, which will serve the area of Conway, Russellville and Greers Ferry, is accepting applications. The mission of the Master Naturalists is to keep Arkansas in its natural state through volunteer efforts in environmental education, trail building and maintenance, and other activities. Applicants must complete 40 hours of training and give back 40 hours of volunteer service per year to maintain certification. Applications are due Jan. 1. For more information and application forms, visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org, and click on “Foothills Arkansas Master Naturalists.”

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

New Year’s Eve Gala

FAIRFIELD BAY — A New Year’s Eve Gala will take place from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway. Attendees will rock in the new year with the Willie Nash Band from Branson, Missouri. Tickets, at $35 in advance or $40 at the door, include heavy hors d’oeuvres, champagne and biscuits and gravy at midnight, and party favors. There will be a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at the Conference Center or with a credit card by calling (501) 884-4202.

First Day Hike: Woolly Hollow

GREENBRIER — Stride into the new year with a revitalizing First Day Hike from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 1 at Woolly Hollow State Park. Go on a guided hike at 11 a.m., or hike at your leisure. Be a part of this national movement that encourages people to connect with nature and take advantage of Arkansas' state parks. Bring family and friends to start the year off on the right foot. The event is free. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098.

First Day Hike: Bear Cave Area

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Join a Petit Jean State Park interpreter and start the new year with a First Day Hike among the giant sandstone boulders and slot canyons of the Bear Cave area from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Jan. 1. The Bear Cave Hike is a relatively easy 1/2-mile hike that is great for the whole family. Meet in the Bear Cave Trail parking area. Hikers are reminded to wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Admission is free. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — There will be a Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Petit Jean State Park. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain, and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. The meeting place will be announced. Contact the park for a schedule. Admission is free unless otherwise noted. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Polar Plunge

GREENBRIER — Help support a great cause by participating in the sixth annual Polar Plunge, hosted by Special Olympics of Arkansas, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Woolly Hollow State Park Swim Beach. Take the Plunge, and support Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098 or visit woollyhollow@arkansas.com.

