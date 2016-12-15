COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Dec. 15

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

SEARCY — The PrimeTimes at Unity Health will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. The instructors are Bertie and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP card, and $20 for nonmembers. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Lever at (501) 278-3230.

Dec. 19

Cabot AARP Christmas Potluck

CABOT — The Cabot AARP chapter will meet for a Christmas potluck at 6 p.m. at the Cabot Senior Citizens Center, 600 N. Grant. After a short business meeting, there will be musical entertainment and door-prize drawings. A special door prize will be given to the member who brings the most guests.

ONGOING

Multi-Skills Technology Program

SEARCY — The Multi-Skills Technology Program at Arkansas State University-Beebe at Searcy is enrolling students for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 17. Designed to prepare students for careers requiring general technical skills, students are instructed in electrical and mechanical technologies, hydraulics, metal working and materials processing. The program targets dislocated workers and long-term unemployed individuals. Tuition will be paid in full for some unemployed, qualified applicants. For more information or to enroll, call the ASU-Beebe Office of Workforce Training at (501) 207-6249 or visit www.asub.edu.

Health Information Technology Program

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College is accepting students for its Health Information Technology Program for the spring 2017 semester. Classes will begin Jan. 9, and the HIT classes are all online. Students may earn a technical certificate or an Associate of Applied Science degree. The certificate allows students to obtain entry-level employment in the health-record departments of hospitals, clinics and government facilities. An AAS degree equips students to process data and work in transcription, diagnosis and procedural coding for medical offices and hospitals. To apply for the program and to register for courses, contact the office of admissions at (870) 368-2024 or admissions@ozarka.edu.

EMT Program

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College in Ash Flat is accepting students for the spring 2017 semester to the Emergency Medical Technician Program. Classes will begin Jan. 9, and EMT classes will meet from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additional clinical hours will be required to complete the program. The one-semester program will be instructed by Andy Schisler, longtime employee and paramedic for Spring River Ambulance of Cherokee Village. To apply for the program and register for courses, contact Kim Whitten, director of Ozarka College-Ash Flat, at (870) 994-7273 or kwhitten@ozarka.edu.

Christian Service Center Christmas Shop

PINEVILLE — The Christian Service Center Thrift Store, on the south side of Arkansas 177, just west of the Arkansas 223 intersection, has opened its Christmas Shop in the building next door. The shop has Christmas trees, decorations, ornaments and lights, as well as Christmas-themed clothes, dishes and more. All the merchandise is at much lower prices than in retail stores. The CSC Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Proceeds benefit needy individuals and families in the area, as well as local charities.

Family Fun Night Raffle

BATESVILLE — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project is conducting a fundraiser, the Main Street Family Fun Night Raffle, to supply books and materials to the project’s students. Throughout December, raffle tickets are on sale at the literacy office at 156 S. Third St. and at the Melba Theater. The grand prize is a Family Fun Night package. Tickets are $1 each, $3 for 5, or $10 for 20. The winner will be announced after the first of the year. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org or visit www.oflp.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception

BATESVILLE — An art exhibition by Nicholas Satinover will be on display through Jan. 20 in the Kresge Gallery at Lyon College. Satinover will exhibit print works from his Days Stay Buried series. There will be a closing reception Jan. 19 in the Kresge Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 307-7350.

12 Dogs of Christmas

BEEBE — During the 12 Dogs of Christmas event, which runs through Dec. 31, the first 12 dogs to be adopted will be free, compliments of the city of Beebe. All dogs that have already been spayed or neutered will be free during December. For more information or to visit dogs available for adoption, call (501) 882-8104 or stop by Beebe Animal Control, 1401 E. Center St.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The Dec. 19 gathering will feature Christmas songs. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event. Kids are also welcome.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., hosts the Children’s Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event includes stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

Christmas Eve Service

SEARCY — Calvary Chapel Searcy at 216 Johnston Road, an extension of Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Attendees will worship, sing Christmas carols and celebrate the birth of Jesus. For more information call (501) 268-7540.

Christmas Caroling

JUDSONIA — Calvary Chapel Searcy, an extension of Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, will have its annual Christmas Caroling at the Oakdale Nursing Home, 101 Cynthia St. in Judsonia, at 3 pm. Dec. 24. Requested attire is Christmas sweaters for men and women, and Santa hats for men. For more information, call (501) 268-7540.

Associational Singing Cancellation

CAVE CITY — The Spring River Associational Singing in December has been canceled because of the Christmas holiday. The January singing will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rings Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2925 Arkansas 58, near Cave City, weather permitting. The Heavenly Highway 2nd Edition will be the primary book used. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited. For more information, contact John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

New Year’s Eve Gala

FAIRFIELD BAY — A New Year’s Eve Gala will take place from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway. Attendees will rock in the new year with the Willie Nash Band from Branson, Missouri. Tickets, at $35 in advance or $40 at the door, include heavy hors d’oeuvres, champagne and biscuits and gravy at midnight, and party favors. There will be a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at the Conference Center or with a credit card by calling (501) 884-4202.

Single Parent Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2017 scholarships is Jan. 7. The organization awards scholarships to White County single parents who have minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. The application is available at www.aspsf.org/county_white.html. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.

Unity Health Open House

SEARCY — Unity Health will have its 50th-anniversary open house, It Takes Everyone, at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Cafeteria, 3214 E. Race Ave. There will be a historical reveal and giveaway items. Everyone is welcome.

GriefShare Support Group

CABOT — Our Savior Lutheran Church will host a 13-week GriefShare support group to help and encourage those who have lost a spouse, child, family member or friend to death. The group will meet from 8:45-11 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through April 8, at the church, 301 S. Pine St. (Arkansas 89). There is a one-time fee of $15, and scholarships are available. Child care can be provided if requested ahead of time. For more information or to preregister, call (501) 605-8082 or (501) 941-2563, or email sondramarg@gmail.com.

The Power of Teamwork

SEARCY — The Power of Teamwork, featuring Mike Matheny, St. Louis Cardinals manager, will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center, 301 N. Ella. Tickets are $25 for general-admission seating and $100 for preferred seating in the reserved section. Sponsorship opportunities are available that include VIP seating and a reception with Matheny at 6 p.m. For sponsorship information, call Anna Brumfield, marketing coordinator, at (501) 278-3198. For tickets, visit unity-health.org, and click on the event icon in the bottom left column. All proceeds from the event will support the Unity Health Foundation.

