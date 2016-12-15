Conway Regional Toy Run set for Saturday

CONWAY — When Steve Polk went to visit a friend’s child in Conway Regional Medical Center around Christmas in 2000, Polk asked a question that ignited an idea.

“I said, ‘Where’s y’all’s game and play area?’ They said, ‘Well, we don’t have a budget for that,’” Polk said.

He got together with four friends — he rode his motorcycle, and they went by car — to take toys to the children on the pediatric floor.

The Conway Regional Toy Run was born.

“It’s huge; it’s really huge. We started off with five people, and we normally run 300 to 400 people,” Polk said. “It’s awesome.”

This year’s toy run is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Landers

Toad Suck Harley Davidson, 1110 Collier Drive, off Museum Road in Conway.

At noon, Santa will lead the caravan of motorcycles, trikes, cars and trucks to the medical center, where toys will be delivered and placed under a Christmas tree.

Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child or youth from ages 6 months to 16 years.

“Each rider used to just bring one; now they bring two, three, four toys,” Polk said.

Polk said 860-plus toys were delivered last year. They aredistributed throughout the year, not just at Christmastime.

“Our saying is, ‘No Child Should be in the Hospital’ without a toy. If a child is admitted into Conway Regional, he or she gets a toy of his or her own to take home,” Polk said.

Jo Lynne Gasaway, a registered nurse and director of pediatrics, said that each year, the number of toys has grown to the point that the toys supply young patients all year.

“A lot of times, they’re just really scared when they come in, especially the smaller ones, because they don’t understand what we’re doing,” she said, whether it’s an IV being started or medicine being given. “A lot of times after we admit them, after we do those things, we’ll come back with something positive.”

She said the toys are shared with the emergency room, too.

“They have so many kids come in, and they’re discharged — and they’re scared as well, and we allow [the ER staff] to hand [toys] out.”

Gasaway said Santa will visit the emergency room during the toy run, too.

Polk’s right-hand man, David Hawks of Conway, has helped organize the project since its second year.

“We have a lot of fun with it,” Hawks said. “If there are kids there [in Conway Regional Medical Center], we always have Santa Claus, and he takes and delivers a toy to the room. Some of the kids, if they’re able, the hospital will bring them down.”

If a toy can’t be used for patients, it is donated to a needy child before Christmas, he said.

Hawks also said Santa Claus will be at the dealership from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. if parents want to bring their children for pictures with Santa. Food is served for the riders, as well.

Hawks and Polk emphasized that the ride is not limited to Harley Davidson motorcycles, although they both ride Harleys.

“All kinds of motorcycles — any kind of motorcycles you can imagine will be there,” Polk said.

Motorcycle clubs from throughout Arkansas participate in the toy run, he said, adding that the A-State Boys donated 400 toys last year.

People from out of state often participate, too.

“I had some come from Missouri a couple of years ago. We do door prizes; a woman from Alaska won a helmet. She had come from Alaska to be with her son for Christmas,” he said. The same year, a woman from California who was visiting her niece participated, he said.

Polk said it’s a family-friendly event, and the more the merrier.

“The more people I get there donating toys, the more kids we help,” he said.

To participate in the run, call Polk at (501) 472-1628 or Hawks at (501) 450-0745.

Toys can be dropped off at the Harley Davidson dealership for those who can’t make it to the event.

For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ConwayRegionalToyRun.

