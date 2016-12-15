Court order can't stop stray golf balls from hitting home

EASTON, Pa. — A couple who live next to a Pennsylvania golf course says errant balls are still hitting their property despite a previous court order.

The (Allentown) Morning Call says Jerzy and Halina Wisniewski returned to Northampton County court Wednesday with 50-some golf balls they say came from the Morgan Hill Golf Course since October.

That's when the couple got a court injunction, which prompted the course to relocate some tees to keep golfers from hooking balls onto the couple's property.

The couple's attorney says the course should have done more to stop the balls.

But course attorney Erv McLain says thick woods already separate the course from the property and suspects the couple has gathered the balls in hopes the course will buy them out.

The judge will rule after both sides submit written arguments.