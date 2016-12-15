Little Rock man fires pistol at unknown assailants outside gas station, police say

A Little Rock man says he shot at one of the two assailants who approached him outside his place of work Wednesday evening.

The 59-year-old manager of a gas station, located at 4912 Asher Ave., told police he was locking up the business around 6 p.m. when two strangers wearing surgical masks approached him.

One of the men yelled, "Freeze!" and pointed a black revolver at the victim, the manager told police.

The manager said he took out his pistol and fired at the stranger, and the pair took off running, according to a police report.

A bullet was found lodged in a window frame of the business, police said.

No suspects were identified on the report