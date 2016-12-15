GIs heading to Poland, Baltics, Romania

WARSAW, Poland — The United States is deploying troops to Poland, the Baltic states and Romania next month to raise the security of the region, Polish and U.S. defense officials said Wednesday.

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz made the announcement after talks with the commander of U.S. land troops in Europe, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, in Zagan, western Poland. An Armored Brigade Combat Team from Fort Carson, Colo., will be deployed there early next month, and another U.S. force, a battalion, will be deployed April 1 to Orzysz, in the northeast.

Macierewicz said he was “very happy that a decision has been taken by the U.S. side for an earlier deployment.”

But the U.S. Army said the deployment was not accelerated and is taking place as had always been scheduled.

Hodges said the troops will arrive in the German port of Bremerhaven on Jan. 6 and will be immediately deployed to Poland, the Baltic states and Romania. Their transfer will be timed and treated as a test of “how fast the force can move from port to field,” he said.