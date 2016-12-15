Give a gift of cookies all season long

I recently shared some memories centered on my love of baking holiday cookies, along with an easy recipe for peanut butter cookies. But from early childhood, I learned one very important rule on this subject from my mother and grandmother: One kind of cookie alone is never enough at the holidays.

That’s why, while there’s still plenty of time to get all of your baking done before the arrival of Christmas and

Hanukkah, which begins this year the same day as Christmas Eve, I would like to offer another delicious, easy-to-make cookie recipe. This one also fulfills another important requirement of holiday sweet offerings — it features rich chocolate flavor.

I love to include some chocolate among the treats I prepare for the festive season. It is, after all, my favorite sweet flavor. And these little cookies deliver big intense hits of chocolate, flavored as they are not only with cocoa powder but also bittersweet chocolate. Be sure to use a good-quality chocolate, including European brands such as Valrhona from France or Callebaut from

Belgium; a premium American make such as Scharffen Berger; or one of the many other boutique labels you can find today in gourmet markets and specialty food shops.

The cookie dough itself is easy to mix, especially if you have a stand mixer. But you could also put it together with a good sturdy hand-held electric mixer. Chilling the dough after you form it into balls is essential to help you get the firm yet crumbly texture that I like so much about these cookies.

Another big part of the cookies’ appeal is the thumbprint in each one. Children love to help shape them, too. Just before you serve the cookies is the time to fill those indentations with jam. (Any sooner, and the moisture in the jam could turn the cookies soggy.) I like to use raspberry jam, but any other flavor that you think goes with chocolate — apricot, cherry, orange marmalade — would also make an excellent choice.

If you want extra-chocolaty cookies, fill them with chocolate ganache instead of the jam. Just put 3/4 pound of chopped bittersweet chocolate in a heatproof bowl, pour 1 cup of hot heavy cream over the chocolate, let it rest for a couple of minutes, and then whisk until smooth and shiny. Let the ganache cool slightly before filling the cookies. (Or use your favorite jar of chocolate-nut spread from the supermarket instead.)

Pack airtight tins with an assortment of these cookies, along with any other home-baked cookies you like, and you’ll have holiday gifts well worth giving and happily received.

BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE-RASPBERRY THUMBPRINT COOKIES

Makes about 6 dozen

Ingredients:

3 cups plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, cut into small pieces

3/4 pound unsalted butter (3 sticks), at room temperature, cut into small pieces

1 1/3 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

2 large cage-free egg yolks

Raspberry jam

Directions:

Line one or two baking sheets with parchment paper, and set aside.

Into a mixing bowl, sift the flour, cocoa powder and salt. Set aside.

In a small heatproof bowl, set over a pan of simmering water, melt the chocolate pieces. When almost melted,

turn off the heat, and leave the chocolate to melt completely, stirring

occasionally.

In the large bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with a paddle or beaters, beat together the butter and confectioners’ sugar, starting on low speed until the sugar is fully incorporated. Then turn the speed to high, and continue to beat until the mixture turns very fluffy and white, about

5 minutes. Stop the machine occasionally, as needed, and scrape down the sides of the bowl and under the beaters with a rubber spatula, to ensure even blending.

On medium speed, add the egg yolks one at a time, beating just until combined. Add the melted chocolate, and mix well on medium speed. Reduce the speed to low, and slowly pour in the sifted ingredients, beating just until incorporated. Do not overmix.

Remove the bowl from the mixer. With clean hands, form the dough into small balls about 1 generous tablespoon each. Place each ball on the lined baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart; then gently press a thumb into each ball to make a deep indentation in the center. Cover loosely with parchment paper or plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or as long as overnight to help keep the indentations intact.

Before baking, position the oven rack in the center. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Bake the cookies for about 12 minutes, rotating the baking sheet or sheets back to front halfway through. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. If using only one baking sheet, leave it to cool before putting more cookies on it.

When the cookies have cooled completely, store them in an airtight container until ready to serve, layering them between sheets of waxed paper or parchment paper. Before serving, use a teaspoon to fill the indentations with a little raspberry jam.