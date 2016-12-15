U.S. craft crash-lands off Japan; 5 OK

TOKYO -- A U.S. military Osprey aircraft crash-landed off Japan's southern island of Okinawa after its propeller was damaged during refueling training, and all five crewmen were rescued, the Marine Corps said Wednesday.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that the MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft landed in shallow water off Okinawa's east coast late Tuesday. Officials said two crewmen received injuries that were not life-threatening, and they were being treated at a Navy hospital.

The accident came a week after a Marine Corps pilot died when his F/A-18 fighter jet crashed off western Japan. Marine Corps officials said another Osprey had a landing-gear problem elsewhere on Okinawa during training Tuesday, although there were no injuries in that accident.

The Osprey crash just off Nago City triggered protests on Okinawa, where anti-U.S. military sentiment is strong. Many Okinawans oppose deployment of Ospreys on the island because of safety concerns after a string of crashes outside Japan, including one in Hawaii last year.

"This is what we have feared might happen someday," Nago Mayor Susumu Inamine told public broadcaster NHK. "We can never live safely here."

The Osprey was based at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

Philippines' Duterte admits killings

Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, admitted to personally killing people during his time as mayor of Davao.

Speaking at the presidential palace late Monday on his war on drugs and drug users, Duterte said, "In Davao I used to do it personally. Just to show to the guys [police officers] that if I can do it, why can't you? And I'd go around in Davao with a motorcycle, with a big bike around, and I would just patrol the streets, looking for trouble also. I was really looking for a confrontation so I could kill."

Also on Monday, the Philippines' national police released statistics saying that more than 5,900 have been killed in the war on drugs since July 1.

The confession is not the first time Duterte has made a comment with respect to his fervor for killing drug users. In October, the president said he would be happy to kill millions.

Duterte has also said that President-elect Donald Trump praised his war on drugs in a "very engaging, animated" phone call.

Rx-'pot' bill clears Mexican Senate

MEXICO CITY -- The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a bill approving the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, the latest in a series of legal changes and court rulings that have somewhat relaxed cannabis laws in Mexico.

The Senate said in a statement summarizing the debate that the measure directs the Health Department to "design public policies to regulate the medicinal use of this plant and its derivatives."

The legislation now goes to the lower Chamber of Deputies for consideration.

Sen. Cristina Diaz Salazar, a member of President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, said the measure aims to solve the urgent needs of Mexicans who are unable to access marijuana-based medicines.

According to the summary, she called it "a historic step."

Some lawmakers argued that the bill does not go far enough because it does not cover individual cultivation of marijuana, other narcotics such as opium paste and poppies, or broader issues such as the war on drugs.

Starting last year the Mexican government began granting permits to allow some patients to import medicinal marijuana products.

Nuke protesters detained in France

PARIS -- French police detained dozens of Greenpeace protesters Wednesday who were blocking the Paris headquarters of the public electricity company that operates the nuclear power plants in France.

Officers were seen rappelling down the front of the company's building to take down a protest banner and lower activists perched on the rooftop.

Activists protesting the pro-nuclear policy of the electricity provider had handcuffed themselves to heavy yellow barrels and lined up along the main entrance of the building beginning early Wednesday. At least two other protesters had locked themselves inside a container placed on the forecourt.

The Greenpeace activists were protesting what they claim is the company's inability to maintain the safety of France's nuclear plants while sitting on a billion-dollar debt and still investing in nuclear energy.

The company said the Greenpeace statements were false.

A Section on 12/15/2016